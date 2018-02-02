Gary Thornton Wins Third Marathon In Three Days At The World Marathon Challenge

Galway City Harriers Athlete Gary Thornton has won his third marathon in three days at the World Marathon Challenge which sees competitors run seven marathons in seven days around the world.

Competitors must run the standard 42.2 km marathon distance in Antarctica, Africa, Australia, Asia, Europe, South America and North America within 168 hours, or seven days. The clock starts when the first marathon begins in Antarctica.

Gary won the Antarctic Intercontinental Marathon in a time of 2.58.39 to win the first leg of the World Marathon Challenge 2018 followed by an incredible win in Capetown in the Africa Intercontinental Marathon in a time of 3:06.55. This was his second marathon in 24 hours as part of Challenge with the temperature at 75 degrees Fahrenheit , which is 70 degrees warmer than the wind-chill temperatures of Antarctica.

The Third Leg saw the competitors reach Perth and again Thornton was to the fore winning the Australian Leg in a time of 2 hours 59 minutes 55 seconds.

The fourth leg is today in Dubai followed by Lisbon in Portugal, Cartagena in Columbia with the final leg in Miami.

Incidentally, the record for the fastest duration is also held by another Galway man in Richard Donovan, who did it in four days, 22 hours and 3 minutes (Combined Time).