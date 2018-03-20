Gardai seek witnesses in their investigation into substantial theft and vandalism at Castleblakeney school

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai in Mountbellew are seeking witnesses in their investigation into substantial theft and vandalism at St. Cuan’s College in Castleblakeney

A substantial amount of cash, believed to be 2000 euro, was stolen from the premises in the early hours of Friday and one thousand euro worth of damage to the building was caused.

Fibre phone lines in the building were cut and the school offices were ransacked during the burglary.

Mountbellew Gardai are asking any members of the public who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Castleblakeney area overnight on Thursday the 15th of March to call them on 09096 79292.