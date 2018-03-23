Gardai seek witnesses to Ballinasloe collision which killed two women

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Ballinasloe that claimed the lives of two women last evening. (22/3)

The local women, in their 50s, were walking near Ballinasloe train station when they were hit by a car involved in a collision.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Station Road at around 5:40 yesterday evening.

Two female pedestrians were struck by a car which had collided with a second car.

They were pronounced dead at the scene and their bodies were taken to Portiuncula Hospital.

The road was closed while investigators carried out an examination.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Gardai.