Alan Murphy

Gardaí seek witness after man injured in Eyre Square fracas

By GBFM News
February 13, 2018

Time posted: 4:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a fracas in the city last weekend, which resulted in one man being seriously injured.

The altercation between a large group of males happened near Ceannt railway station around 5.15 last Saturday evening.

One man in his late 30s was taken to University Hospital Galway with head injuries following the altercation.

3 youths were arrested for alleged assault but were later released without charge.

Gardaí are now preparing a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

They’re appealing to anyone who was in the Ceannt station area of the city last Saturday evening and who may have witnessed the row, to contact them at 091 53 8000.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
