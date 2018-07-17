15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai seek help in locating teenager missing from Tuam

By GBFM News
July 17, 2018

Time posted: 5:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí in Tuam are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing girl.

16 year old Diane Limsipson has been missing from her residence in Tuam since last Friday week, July 6th.

She is described as being 4 foot 11 inches in height, of slim build with black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Diane was wearing a grey hoodie and ripped black jeans with white shoes.

Gardaí believe she may have travelled to the U.K and are urging anyone with information on Diane’s whereabouts to contact them at 093 24 202.

