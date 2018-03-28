15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses after Ballinasloe crash in which two women died

By GBFM News
March 28, 2018

Time posted: 12:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are today renewing their appeal for witnesses to a crash in Ballinasloe that claimed the lives of two women last Thursday evening. (22/3)

The local women, in their 50s, were walking near Ballinasloe train station when they were hit by a car involved in a collision.

 

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Station Road at around 5:40 on Thursday evening.

Two female pedestrians were struck by a car which had collided with a second car – they were pronounced dead at the scene

Investigating Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have travelled on the R358, Station Road, Ballinasloe immediately before the collision or to any person who may have witnessed the incident.

Gardai say the scene is located close to Ballinasloe Train Station and would have been busy at the time.

Gardaí in Ballinasloe can be contacted on 09096-31890

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Witnesses sought as man seriously injured in Headford Road crash
March 28, 2018
Witnesses sought as man seriously injured in Headford Road crash
March 28, 2018
City to host major international education conference
March 28, 2018
New 20 million euro UHG mental health unit to open in June

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
March 28, 2018
SPORT IRELAND COMMIT €200k FOR TEAM IRELAND GOLF
March 28, 2018
County Senior and Intermediate Club Camogie Fixtures
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK