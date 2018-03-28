Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses after Ballinasloe crash in which two women died

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are today renewing their appeal for witnesses to a crash in Ballinasloe that claimed the lives of two women last Thursday evening. (22/3)

The local women, in their 50s, were walking near Ballinasloe train station when they were hit by a car involved in a collision.

The two-vehicle collision occurred on the Station Road at around 5:40 on Thursday evening.

Two female pedestrians were struck by a car which had collided with a second car – they were pronounced dead at the scene

Investigating Gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who may have travelled on the R358, Station Road, Ballinasloe immediately before the collision or to any person who may have witnessed the incident.

Gardai say the scene is located close to Ballinasloe Train Station and would have been busy at the time.

Gardaí in Ballinasloe can be contacted on 09096-31890