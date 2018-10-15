15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai not treating discovery of body at City Hall as suspicious

By GBFM News
October 15, 2018

Time posted: 3:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are not treating the discovery of a man’s body at City Hall today as suspicious.

The discovery on the grounds of Galway City Council was made shortly before midday.

Gardai are not treating the discovery of the man’s body, believed to be aged in his late twenties, as suspicious.

The Garda scenes of crime team are at the Dublin Road site where an examination is to take place.

The body has been removed to UHG mortuary for identification and a post mortem examination.

In a statement to Galway Bay fm news, the Mayor has decided to cancel the monthly meeting of Galway City Council which was was due to take place at City Hall at 2pm.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
