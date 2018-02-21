15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Ronan Lardner - After News Break

Gardai to maintain increased presence in Tuam following public incident

By GBFM News
February 21, 2018

Time posted: 11:22 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say they will maintain an increased presence around Tuam today following a disturbance in the town yesterday.

It’s after an altercation involving a significant number of people broke out on the Abbey Trinity Road shortly before 5 o’ clock yesterday evening.

Gardai say there were no arrests made during the incident – but there will be a strong presence in the town today to ensure no further disruption.

It’s as a funeral is set to take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption this afternoon.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Minister says recent Irish film successes should drive development of Galway Airport studios
Evergreen host Westside Open Day
February 21, 2018
5 million euro for 23 new social houses in Clifden
February 21, 2018
Minister says new VEON office at Athenry Mart crucial to local farm development
February 21, 2018
Minister says recent Irish film successes should drive development of Galway Airport studios

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 21, 2018
County Senior and Intermediate Football Championship Draws Tomorrow Night
February 21, 2018
Galway United sign striker Danny Furlong
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK