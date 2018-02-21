Gardai to maintain increased presence in Tuam following public incident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai say they will maintain an increased presence around Tuam today following a disturbance in the town yesterday.

It’s after an altercation involving a significant number of people broke out on the Abbey Trinity Road shortly before 5 o’ clock yesterday evening.

Gardai say there were no arrests made during the incident – but there will be a strong presence in the town today to ensure no further disruption.

It’s as a funeral is set to take place at the Cathedral of the Assumption this afternoon.