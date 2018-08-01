Gardai issue statement over interruption of weekend mass at Claddaghduff

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have issued a statement about their interruption of mass at Claddaghduff in Connemara at the weekend.

A uniformed Garda entered the Church in search of the driver of a car which was parked outside.

This incident happened during evening Mass on Saturday in Claddaghduff Church.

Local people confirmed that a member of an Garda Síochána in uniform walked down the Church aisle during Mass and spoke to the priest on the altar. According to local reports the Garda had the name of the owner of a car which was parked close to the Church.

A lady who was attending the Mass was then approached by the Garda and she accompanied him out of the Church in order to move the car

It is understood that the priest told the Mass goers – who were taken aback by the situation – not to worry and that the woman was not being arrested.

An Garda spokesman said that members of the Force were on duty at Claddaghduff shortly after 8 on Saturday evening and dealt with an alleged breach of traffic regulations which is being assessed.

Local people say that cars have been parked in the area in question over the years.