Gardai investigating theft of silage bales amid fodder crisis

By GBFM News
January 30, 2018

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway Gardai are investigating the theft of 30 bales of silage from a farm in Athenry.

The bales were taken from a farm yard in Esker between Thursday the 25th of January and Saturday the 27th.

While traditionally, silage fetches a price of 30 euro per bale, the deepening fodder crisis has doubled the price according to some farmers.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have noticed suspicious activity in the Esker area last week to contact them on 091 844016.

Garda Maria Freeley is also advising farmers to make sure they secure their property against this type of theft:

