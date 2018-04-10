15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Gardai investigating after substantial sum of cash stolen from Kinvara children’s centre

By GBFM News
April 10, 2018

Time posted: 4:28 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are seeking witnesses after a break in at the Kinvara Community Children’s Centre.

The centre was broken into at 1.30 pm last Friday and a safe containing €2,500 euro was removed from the building.

Kinvara Community Children’s Centre is a non-profit organisation that helps over 200 local families.

For more on this story tune in at 5…

