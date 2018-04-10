Gardai investigating after substantial sum of cash stolen from Kinvara children’s centre By GBFM News April 10, 2018 Time posted: 4:28 pm SHARE FacebookF TwitterT GoogleG PinterestP Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are seeking witnesses after a break in at the Kinvara Community Children’s Centre. The centre was broken into at 1.30 pm last Friday and a safe containing €2,500 euro was removed from the building. Kinvara Community Children’s Centre is a non-profit organisation that helps over 200 local families. For more on this story tune in at 5… print Comments
