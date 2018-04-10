15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai investigating city assaults connected to youth disco

By GBFM News
April 10, 2018

Time posted: 1:55 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a series of assaults in the city.

A young man was injured after he was allegedly assaulted by a group of four males on Dyke Road on Thursday evening at around 7.30.

The victim was punched several times in the head and sustained a fractured nose.

The suspects, who are described as 3 young white males and 1 black male, fled the scene through the Black Box car park and into Galway Retail Park.

The incident is thought to be connected to another assault on a young man a short time later on Gaol Road near Galway Cathedral.

The victim received injuries after he was reportedly attacked by a group of up to four males, while waiting for a bus.

He was grabbed by the throat and punched in the face.

For more on this story tune in at 3…

