Gardaí investigate fire at hay shed in Corrandulla

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardaí are appealing for information about a fire at a hay shed in Corrandulla last evening.

The blaze broke out at the shed at Carrowbeg around 7.30p.m destroying 300 square bales and an old trailer.

Gardaí and the fire services attended the scene and brought the blaze under control.

No-one was injured in the fire but gardaí say three youths were seen running from the scene in colorful clothing.

They’re appealing to anyone who may have any information about the fire in Corrandulla to contact Loughgeorge or Millstreet garda stations at 091 53 8000.