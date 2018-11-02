15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai investigate after main road brawl brings city traffic to a standstill beside new Garda HQ

By GBFM News
November 2, 2018

Time posted: 5:51 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Gardai are investigating after a brawl between two men broke out in the midst of rush-hour traffic in the city this afternoon.

The fight broke out at the Dublin Road – just metres away from the new Garda Divisional Headquarters in Renmore.

Two vehicles pulled up on the footpath at the side of the road – from which a number of people emerged, including two men.

The men proceeded to trade punches in the middle of the road – bringing traffic to a standstill for a considerable time.

Gardai attended the scene, but it’s not yet clear if anyone was arrested – however, the road has been cleared and traffic flow has returned to normal.

