Gardai hunt two suspects following aggravated burglary in the city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are searching for two male suspects following an aggravated burglary in the city.

The incident occurred in Castlepark, Ballybane on Easter Sunday evening.

Two men entered a house shortly after 7.30pm and it’s understood five people including children were present at the time.

While no one was injured all five people were threatened with force and were left traumatised

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Castlepark area on Sunday evening to contact them at 091 538000.