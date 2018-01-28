Gardai hope social media will solve mystery of body discovered in Barna 3 years ago

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are hoping the power of social media will help them to identity a man whose body was discovered in Barna more than three years ago.

The body was discovered at Rusheen Bay woods on September 27 2014 by a local person who was walking in the area.

RTE Crimecall viewers will tomorrow night be encouraged to help share a reconstructed image of the man across the globe.

Despite a number of appeals over the past three years, including the circulation of a facial reconstruction image, the man has still not been identified.

Gardaí have also worked with Interpol and other police agencies overseas in a bid to match the body with missing persons records, but to no avail.

The man is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, 6 feet tall, with black hair and a broad build.

He was wearing a gold bracelet watch, a black leather jacket, a longsleeved microfleece top, blue jeans and Athletech white and blue runners.

One theory is that the man is from the US or Canada, due to the brand of his clothing.

It’s hoped by sending his image across the globe on platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, he may be recognised by friends or family in another country.

Crimecall airs on RTE One tomorrow night at 9.35.