Gardai and Council remove horses from Headford Road site

By GBFM News
January 20, 2018

Time posted: 5:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An operation was launched this afternoon to remove a number of animals at Carrowbrowne on the Headford Road.

It follows an emergency meeting held at County Hall yesterday – to discuss stray horses along the N84.

They’ve been responsible for a number of road crashes and near misses along the busy commuter route over the past number of years.

Local Authority officials and Gardai alongside private operators this afternoon moved on two sites at Carrowbrowne.

They removed a number of horses, which are described as being forced to live in ‘appalling’ conditions.

Councillor James Charity has welcomed the move and says further operations will be carried out in future if necessary.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
