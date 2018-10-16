15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai concerned over prevalence of cocaine in county

By GBFM News
October 16, 2018

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – More than 600 thousand euro worth of drugs was seized in the county in the first nine months of this year.

That’s according to the latest garda report which was presented at a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee this week. (15/10)

The number of detections for possession of drugs increased by more than 40 per cent since the same period last year.

The biggest value seizures were for cannabis, with a total value of 380 thousand euro, followed by 125 thousand euro worth of cocaine and almost 100 thousand euro worth of ecstasy.

Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division, Tom Curley says the prevalence of cocaine in the community is rising.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
