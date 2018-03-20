15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai appealing for witnesses after serious damage caused to island pub during St Patrick’s Day robbery

By GBFM News
March 20, 2018

Almost five thousand euro worth of damage was caused to an Inis Mór pub following a robbery on Saturday morning.

Joe Watty’s Pub in Kilronan was broken into in the early hours of St. Patrick’s Day and almost five hundred euro worth of cash and cigarettes were taken.

Before leaving the premises, the suspect turned on the bar’s 16 beer taps causing severe damage to the floor along with wasting thousands of euro worth of beer.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact Kilronan Garda Station on 099 61102.

