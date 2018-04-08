15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sports Sunday

Sports Sunday

Gardai appeal for witnesses after lethal substance stolen from Knocknacarra vet clinic

By GBFM News
April 8, 2018

Time posted: 5:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a lethal substance was stolen from a Vet’s clinic in Knocknacarra during a break in.

Intruders forced their way into Ark Vets between 10 last evening (7/4) and 9.30 this morning and seized a number of veterinary products from a safe.

Among the items seized was a quantity of a substance called ‘Doolethal’ which is used to euthanise animals – and would be fatal if consumed by humans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720 or any Garda station.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Gort public meeting to discuss home safety for elderly
April 8, 2018
Gort public meeting to discuss home safety for elderly
April 8, 2018
High level meeting to discuss Educate Together secondary school for Galway
April 7, 2018
Over 800 homes in Gort without power

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
April 6, 2018
Intervarsities gets underway with a bang in UL
April 6, 2018
Lidl Ladies National Football League 2018 Round 5 (Re-fixture) previews
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK