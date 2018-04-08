Gardai appeal for witnesses after lethal substance stolen from Knocknacarra vet clinic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a lethal substance was stolen from a Vet’s clinic in Knocknacarra during a break in.

Intruders forced their way into Ark Vets between 10 last evening (7/4) and 9.30 this morning and seized a number of veterinary products from a safe.

Among the items seized was a quantity of a substance called ‘Doolethal’ which is used to euthanise animals – and would be fatal if consumed by humans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091-514720 or any Garda station.