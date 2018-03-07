15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Gardai appeal for witnesses following spate of Athenry break ins

By GBFM News
March 7, 2018

Time posted: 5:54 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a spate of break-ins in Athenry town overnight.

Intruders forced their way into three retail premises and stole a quantity of cash before attempting to gain access to a fourth business.

 

Sometime between the hours of midnight and 7am, raiders forced their way into three separate retail premises in Athenry town.

It’s understood that in one case, entry was gained after a glass panel was smashed, while in another, a back door was kicked in.

A sum of cash was taken from all three premises – however, it’s believed the overall figure involved is not significant.

An attempt was made to access a nearby fourth premises, but this proved unsuccessful.

Gardai are now appealing for witnesses who may have been around the town between midnight and 7am and who may have noticed anything suspicious.

CCTV is also being examined as part of the investigation.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Mill Street Garda Station on 091-538000 or any Garda station.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
