Gardai appeal for witnesses after dog beaten to death in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a dog was discovered beaten to death in Ballinasloe.

It’s understood the incident happened at Hymany Park on Wednesday night.

The body of the dog was discovered at Hymany Park on Thursday morning by a member of the public who reported the matter to Gardai.

It’s believed the dog was attacked with a large rock.

Gardai say they’re following a line of inquiry and have spoken to a number of witnesses.

They’re now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information, to contact Ballinasloe Garda station at 09096-31890.