15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Gardai appeal for witnesses after dog beaten to death in Ballinasloe

By GBFM News
July 27, 2018

Time posted: 3:10 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for witnesses after a dog was discovered beaten to death in Ballinasloe.

It’s understood the incident happened at Hymany Park on Wednesday night.

The body of the dog was discovered at Hymany Park on Thursday morning by a member of the public who reported the matter to Gardai.

It’s believed the dog was attacked with a large rock.

Gardai say they’re following a line of inquiry and have spoken to a number of witnesses.

They’re now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information, to contact Ballinasloe Garda station at 09096-31890.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Tough home crowd awaits Ireland Under 18 men in European semi-final on Saturday
July 27, 2018
No patient safety concerns at Merlin Park Hospital over case of Legionnaires disease
July 27, 2018
Medical technology company approved to expand in Dangan
July 27, 2018
Connemara salmon farm may face legal challenge over water extraction plan

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 27, 2018
Tough home crowd awaits Ireland Under 18 men in European semi-final on Saturday
July 27, 2018
All-Ireland Hurling Semi-Final Preview – Sure Stats Preview – Joe Canning V Tony Kelly
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK