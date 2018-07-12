Garda chief reassures policing committee about future of Millstreet station

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Millstreet garda station in the city will not be downgraded as a result of gardaí moving to new accommodation at Murrough in Renmore next week.

That’s according to Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division Tom Curley who was addressing concerns from members of the County Joint Policing Committee this week. (9/7)

He told members that staff will start working in the brand new purpose-built garda facility across from GMIT next Monday.

He was responding to concerns from members of the JPC that there might be no police presence at Millstreet garda station once the new HQ in Renmore opens.

Chief Superintendent Curley says the new building is the envy of other garda divisions across the country.

He said it will be known as the Western Region Garda Headquarters Galway and will eventually be the base for all emergency calls in the west and northwest.

Chief Superintendent Curley says Millstreet garda station will always be considered as the A&E department of the policing business and will remain open.