Garda appeal after several vehicles damaged outside Tuam Rugby Club

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai are appealing for information after a number of cars were broken into outside Tuam Rugby Club on the Dublin Road.

Five vehicles were targeted in the incident as thieves smashed the windows and stole wallets, cash and phones.

The occupants of the cars had been spectators at a match at the time of the incident last Tuesday August 28th from 8.30 to 9.30pm.

Anyone who may have been travelling on the Barnaderg to Tuam Road during this time is asked to contact Tuam Gardai on 093 – 70840.

Gardai are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to assist in the investigation.