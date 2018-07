Galwegians Womens All-Ireland League Fixtures Confirmed

The Women’s All Ireland League fixtures for 2018/19 season have been announced and for the first time many of the matches will be played on a Saturday afternoon as part of a double header with the men’s All Ireland League team.

The decision to schedule the matches on a Saturday was taken in consultation with the clubs to encourage them to create a festival feel to match days and attract more members to both games.

Galwegians will start their season away to Blackrock on the 29th of September with their first home game a week later with St Mary’s College the visitors to Crowley Park.

The Fixtures in Full are….

Sat 29th Sep 17:00 Blackrock v Galwegians Stradbrook Sun 7th Oct 13:00 Galwegians v St Mary’s College Crowley Park Sat 13th Oct 17:00 U.L. Bohemian v Galwegians Annacotty Sat 27th Oct 17:00 Galwegians v Railway Union RFC Crowley Park Sun 4th Nov 13:00 Old Belvedere v Galwegians Anglesea Road Sat 17th Nov 17:00 Galwegians v Cooke Crowley Park Sat 1st Dec 17:00 Highfield v Galwegians Woodleigh Park Sat 8th Dec 17:00 Galwegians v Highfield Crowley Park Sat 15th Dec 17:00 St Mary’s College v Galwegians Templeville Road Sat 26th Jan 19 17:00 Galwegians v Blackrock Crowley Park Sat 9th Feb 19 17:00 Cooke v Galwegians Shawsbridge Sat 23rd Feb 19 17:00 Galwegians v Old Belvedere Crowley Park Sun 3rd Mar 19 13:00 Railway Union RFC v Galwegians Park Ave Sat 23rd Mar 19 17:00 Galwegians v U.L. Bohemian Crowley Park