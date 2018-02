Galwegians Ciara O’Connor Looks Ahead To Ireland and Wales On Sunday

The Irish Womens Team was named yesterday with Galwegians Ciara O’Connor named at Hooker. Ciara is of Five Connacht Womens Players in the squad along with Claire Molloy, Nicola Fryday and her Galwegians teammates Edel McMahon and Laura Feely.

Ciara joined John Mulligan earlier this afternoon and he asked her first for her reaction to the announcement.

IRELAND WOMEN’S Team & Replacements (v Wales Women, 2018 Womens Six Nations Championship, Donnybrook, Sunday, February 25, kick-off 3pm):

15. Kim Flood (Railway Union/Leinster)

14. Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

13. Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/Leinster)

12. Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

11. Claire McLaughlin (Cooke/Ulster)

10. Niamh Briggs (UL Bohemians/Munster)

9. Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

2. Ciara O’Connor (Galwegians/Connacht)

3. Leah Lyons (Highfield/Munster)

4. Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary’s/Leinster)

5. Nichola Fryday (Tullamore/Connacht)

6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt)

7. Claire Molloy (Bristol/Connacht)

8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary’s/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Cliodhna Moloney (Railway Union/Leinster)

17. Laura Feely (Galweigians/Connacht)

18. Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster)

19. Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster) *

20. Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht)

21. Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

22. Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster)

23. Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)