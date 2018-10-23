Galway’s West End Walk For Galway Hospice Saturday November 17th

Galway’s West End are going walking to raise funds to help build a new Hospice on the grounds of Merlin Park.

The “West End Walk” in aid of Galway Hospice will take place on Saturday, 17th November 2018.

Starting at 2pm from Claddagh Hall to Blackrock and back, this sponsored walk aims to raise funds to help build a new Hospice on the grounds of Merlin Park.

Registration is not required for this event. Donations of €25 or more can be made on the day or online at https://www.idonate.ie/westendwalk

For further details, contact Galway Hospice on 091 770868 or email [email protected].