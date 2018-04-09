15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway’s unemployment rate continues to fall

By GBFM News
April 9, 2018

Time posted: 8:01 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – New CSO figures show Galway’s unemployment rate continues to fall – with a slight drop recorded last month.

The drop is considerably more significant when compared to this time last year.

 

In March 2017, Galway’s unemployment rate stood at 13, 723.

Last month, it had dropped to 12, 191 – a decrease of over 10 percent over the past 12 months.

It’s also a slight decrease of 1.5 percent on the figure for February of this year.

The biggest decrease was in the city – from 6,157 people on the live register in February, to 6,038 last month.

In Ballinasloe, there are now 1, 398 registered as unemployed, compared to 1,404 the previous month.

Clifden also experienced a drop between February and March – from 858 people to 800.

The trend continued in Gort, where a slight drop in the unemployment rate from 936 to 919 was recorded during the same period.

Following is Loughrea, which saw a further drop from 1,283 on the unemployment register in February, to 1,248 in March.

Tuam was the only area in Galway to buck the trend – with a slight increase in the numbers of those unemployed last month.

There are now 1,788 people without jobs in Tuam – a small increase on the figure of 1,759 recorded in February.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
