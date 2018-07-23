Galway’s Paul Kelly shines bright at Ireland Under 18 men storm home to opening game win at FIBA European Championships

Moycullen basketball star Paul Kelly was one of the shining lights for the Ireland Under 18 men’s team this afternoon as they drove home to an 84-69 point win over Malta this afternoon in their opening group game at the FIBA Under 18 Men’s European Championship Division C in Kosovo.

A huge performances Paul Kelly saw him lead by example, finishing the game with 11 rebounds, 16 points and eight assists, with Cork’s David Murray also rounding off a superb display finishing on 19 rebounds, 16 points and six assists.

It wasn’t an easy game at all for the Irish though, with a tough match-up in the form of a very small and pacey Malta side, whose outside shooting presence caused huge trouble for the Irish early on. Malta’s Nicholas Formosa hit three big three-pointers in the opening minutes to send them into an early lead, and as the Irish struggled to settle, Malta continued to punish them at the other end, stretching the lead out as the clock ticked on. The boys in green finally found their rhythm in the latter stages of the quarter, and big scores from Kelly, James Connaire and Eoin McCann saw the margin closed back to just three points at the end of the first (17-21).

A tough and gritty second quarter followed. Eoin Nelson made a huge impact off the bench, collecting some big rebounds and finishing in style and suddenly, it was back to a one-point game. Nate Moore drained two huge threes to put Ireland ahead for the first time, and a three from captain Darragh O’Sullivan saw Ireland lead 37-33 going in at half time.

The intensity remained high in the third, with Murray proving to be a big leader for the Irish as Malta launched a comeback. They retook the lead with just four minutes to play, before Murray tied the game up with a great open look under the boards. Paul Kelly took over the reins of the game, driving home two huge scores, and again, O’Sullivan was on hand to add another score to edge ahead 61-55 going into the last.

A superb fourth quarter followed, with Kelly and Murray shining bright. Huge displays from Nelson, McCann and Liston helped to stretch Ireland’s lead and they punished Malta ruthlessly under the boards. Some superb link up and great transition play saw them push ahead to run out deserving 84-69 point winners in the end.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Paul Kelleher stated: “We know we can play better, it wasn’t the performance that we wanted but a win is a win and I think we finished the game really well. Malta was a bad match up for us, they were all guards which stretched us out a little bit. They had some really good shooters who were hot and we didn’t close them down early enough.

“It was a different intensity for the boys today, but that’s the first day out done now and we’re really happy with the result and hopefully we will keep building as we go on.”

Games continue in Kosovo tomorrow, with Ireland facing Armenia at 6.30pm Irish time.

IRELAND: Paul Kelly (16), Jay Kavanagh (2), Nathan Moore (9), James Connaire (9), Cillian O’Driscoll, David Murray (16), Eoin McCann (10), Darragh O’Sullivan (7), Oisin Rice, Conor Liston (2), Matt Harper (7), Eoin Nelson (6).

Ireland Under 18 men’s Results – FIBA European Championship

Sunday, July 22nd

Group Games

Malta 69-84 Ireland

Ireland Under 18 men’s fixtures – FIBA European Championship

(Note: All times listed are Irish times)

Monday, July 23rd

Group Games

Ireland v Armenia, 18.30

Tuesday, July 24th

Group Games

Monaco v Ireland, 13.30

Thursday, July 26th

Group Games

Ireland v Moldova, 13.30

Friday, July 27th

Classification Games

Saturday, July 28th

Classification Games

Sunday, July 29th

Classification Games

The Ireland Under 18 men’s team 2018:

Cillian O’Driscoll, Gaelcholaiste Reachrann, Malahide BC

Conor Liston, Belvedere College, Tolka Rovers

Darragh O’Sullivan, Colaiste Choilm, Neptune BC

David Murray, Presentation Brothers, Neptune BC

Eoin McCann, Mount Temple, KUBS BC

Eoin Nelson, Oatlands College, UCD Marian

James Connaire, St. Joseph’s, The Bish, Moycullen BC

Jay Kavanagh, De La Salle, Waterford Vikings

Matt Harper, Templeogue College, Templeogue BC

Nate Moore, Crescent Comprehensive, Limerick Lions

Oisin Rice, Colaiste Choilm, Tullamore, Dublin Lions

Paul Kelly, St. Mary’s, Moycullen BC