Galway’s No4 Youth Centre Health awarded Gold Health Quality Mark

Commended by National Youth Council for their work on health promotion



No4 Youth Service, Galway was awarded a Gold Standard Health Quality Mark (HQM) by the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) in recognition of their work on health promotion for young people in the Galway area, at a special event held in the Harbour Hotel on Wednesday 16th May at 11am.

Presenting the award, Colleen Fahey, from the NYCI National Youth Health Programme said “This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of all at No4. They are committed to the highest quality standards in health promotion and it is clear that ensuring a healthy and safe place for young people and staff is a key priority here.”

Ms Fahey added: “Congratulations are in order to the staff, volunteers and young people of the service, in particular Natalie Coen, Health Promotion Officer for No4, who guided the organisation through the process to ensure that their work is in line with national and international best practice in the area of youth health promotion. The great work carried out here supports the national healthy Ireland campaign, which is about increasing our focus on prevention and supporting young people to improve their own health and wellbeing.”

The HQM is the recognised quality assurance mark for health promotion in youth work in Ireland. It is a health promotion initiative developed by the National Youth Health Programme to enhance best practice in youth organisations. The National Youth Health Programme is a partnership between NYCI, the Health Service Executive and the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.