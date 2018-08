Galway Bay fm newsroom – The most expensive house currently on the market in Galway is being offered with a price tag of almost €4m.

The waterfront property is sited on 23 acres along the Barna Road just outside Salthill.

It was originally the site of the old Rusheen riding stables and underwent extensive development after being purchased for €1m in 2011.

Photo:Sherry FitzGerald