Galway’s Cathal Daniels scores impressive double of wins in the UK

Galway Eventing rider Cathal Daniels was in unbeatable form at Chatsworth International in the UK at the weekend, scoring a hugely impressive double of wins against a top class international field.

Daniels, from Loughrea Co Galway, partnered The Irish Sport Horse Rioghan Rua to top spot in the CIC3* Section B after finishing on a score of 37.3 and also came out on top in CIC3* Section C with Sammy Davis Junior (ISH) on a score of 38.2.

In November 2017, The Olympic Council of Ireland named Cathal Daniels as one of 12 athletes who were awarded Olympic Solidarity Scholarships to assist with qualification and preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Twenty one-year-old Daniels already has several international championship medals to his name at underage level, including both team and individual gold at the 2012 European Pony (U16) Championships and a team bronze medal at the Young Rider (U21) European championships in 2015. Despite his relatively young age, he has produced several young horses up to international level.