Galway Wins Leinster Senior Hurling Title – Commentary and Reaction

By Sport GBFM
July 8, 2018

Time posted: 6:57 pm

Galway are the Leinster Senior Hurling Champions for the second year in a row following a 1-28 to 3-15 win over Kilkenny in the replay in Semple Stadium Sunday Afternoon.

Here is another chance to hear the commentary on the replay from Sean Walsh, Conor Hayes, Niall Canavan and Liam Hodgins.

 

Niall Canavan and Conor Hayes Then Spoke About Galway’s win after the game

 

Sean Walsh Spoke to Galway manager Micheal Donoghue After the game

 

Jason Flynn was next to speak to Sean

 

Sean then spoke to Gearoid McInerney

 

Finally, Sean spoke to Cathal Mannion

 

The View from the stand following Galway’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Win

 

