The Galway Senior Camogie Team beat Offaly in the National Camogie League by 3-11 to 0-11. Niamh Hanniffy scoring two goals for the Tribeswomen with Ailish O’Reilly scoring the third.

Darren Kelly Reports

Galway face Wexford in their final group game of the National League next Weekend.