Galway and Wexford hurlers to renew rivalry

The Galway hurlers travel to Wexford Park on Sunday for a crack at Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford in the quarter finals of the National League. Defending champions Galway lost their only game in league and championship in 2017 against Wexford in Pearse Stadium, but did exact revenge with a comfortable victory in the Leinster Championship final. Since their promotion to the top flight this season, Wexford have won 3 and lost 2 games in Division 1A of the league, the same record as Tipperary, Kilkenny and Clare. The other quarter finals on Sunday are: Dublin v Tipperary; Offaly v Kilkenny and Clare v Limerick.

Galway V Wexford National Hurling League Meetings 1951-2017:

2017 Wexford 1-21 Galway 3-13

2011 Galway 1-24 Wexford 0-6

2007 Wexford 1-16 Galway 0-14 (Quarter Final)

2005 Galway 0-19 Wexford 2-10

2003 Galway 3-10 Wexford 1-10

1997 Galway 0-14 Wexford 0-7

1996 Galway 2-15 Wexford 1-10 (semi-final)

1994 Galway 2-14 Wexford 1-10

1993 Galway 1-10 Wexford 1-10

1992 Galway 2-17 Wexford 1-10

1990 Wexford 2-11 Galway 1-13

1989 Galway 1-17 Wexford 1-4

1988 Galway 0-15 Wexford 2-9

1987 Galway 0-10 Wexford 1-7

1986 Galway 1-16 Wexford 3-10 (semi-final)

1986 Galway 3-11 Wexford 2-5 (semi final replay)

1985 Galway 2-15 Wexford 3-9

1984 Wexford 2-14 Galway 2-11

1983 Wexford 0-18 Galway 1-12

1981 Galway 1-13 Wexford 1-10

1981Wexford 2-13 Galway 1-12

1981 Wexford 2-10 Galway 1-11

1979 Galway 3-12 Wexford 0-18

1978 Galway 2-9 Wexford 1-6

1976 Wexford 3-10 Galway 1-14

1974 Galway 2-13 Wexford 2-9

1973 Wexford 4-14 Galway 2-1

1971 Wexford 3-12 Galway 3-11

1951 Galway 6-7 Wexford 3-4 (Final)

Played 29 times, Galway won 15, lost 10 and drew 4