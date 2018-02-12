15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway West TD slams Fine Gael over inaction on quangos

By GBFM News
February 12, 2018

Time posted: 12:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD is slamming Fine Gael over a failure to deliver on a promise to abolish a large number of quangos.

Fianna Fáil TD Eamon O’Cuiv says Fine Gael has fallen well short of its vow to reduce the number of quangos by 145.

A quango is a semi-public administrative body outside the civil service, which receives financial support from the government.

Since 2011, only 37 agencies have been scrapped.

In series of parliamentary replies to the Galway West deputy, it’s emerged that only 12 agencies have been abolished outright, with another 65 being amalgamated.

Deputy O’Cuiv says Fine Gael should be challenged on the issue.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
