Galway West TD Noel Grealish confirms he will back Government in key votes

By GBFM News
October 14, 2018

Time posted: 10:12 am

Galway Bay fm news – Independent TD Noel Grealish has confirmed overnight that he will back the Government in key votes – until Brexit is sorted.

In a statement, Deputy Grealish says he’s reached the decision following a meeting with the Taoiseach and the Tanaiste.

The Independent Deputy believes a stable Government is needed as Ireland enters a critical and uncertain stage of Brexit negotiations.

However, the Government’s still not out of the woods – with every potential vote being counted.

Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald says it’s ‘make your mind up time’ for Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

She says the Confidence and Supply arrangement is a ‘political con job’ which has led to uncertainty at a crucial time for the country; with Brexit, housing and health in the balance.

Yesterday the Taoiseach confirmed his reshuffle and a new junior ministry was announced for Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney, in a move to shore up the Government.

It brought their number of Dail votes to just 2 shy of the vital 57.

Then last night, Independent Noel Grealish confirmed he’d back the Government in key votes – giving Michael Lowry a deciding vote to give the Government a majority.

It makes the prospect of an election before Christmas less likely.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
