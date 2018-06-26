15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Ronan Lardner

Ronan Lardner

Galway water users urged to conserve water due to increased pressure on supply

By GBFM News
June 26, 2018

Time posted: 9:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water users in Galway are urged to conserve water as the heatwave continues this week.

Irish Water is appealing to people living and working in Dunmore /Glenamaddy, Kilkerrin/Moylough, Ballygar, Ballymoe, Williamstown, Tuam, Athenry, Oranmore, Tir an Fhia, Letterfrack, Leitir Mór, Carraroe and Ballinasloe in particular, to limit water usage.

Water restrictions are already in place on Inis Oírr nightly from 11p.m to 7a.m.

Irish Water says demand for water is increasing in these areas while levels in springs and lake sources are dropping significantly.

Kate Gannon of Irish Water says everyone needs to play their part.

Meanwhile, people swimming in the sea off the Galway coast during the heatwave are being warned that Lion’s Mane jellyfish are bigger than usual this year.

This type of jellyfish is the most venomous in Irish waters and has been spotted off Blackrock in Salthill, in Barna, Rinville and Traught.

Several swimmers in Galway have already received hospital treatment for Lion’s Mane stings – with symptoms including severe headache, pain, vomiting and even cardiac arrest.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
NUIG students at centre of High Court application over abortion referendum
Death Notices Tuesday 26th June, 2018
June 26, 2018
Health Minister to visit city and Tuam for official openings
June 26, 2018
Galway TD calls for radical improvement of local rail services
June 26, 2018
NUIG students at centre of High Court application over abortion referendum

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
June 26, 2018
Ballinrobe Races Ladies Day Preview
June 26, 2018
Change Of Date For Galway Summer Rally
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK