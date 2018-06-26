Galway water users urged to conserve water due to increased pressure on supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Water users in Galway are urged to conserve water as the heatwave continues this week.

Irish Water is appealing to people living and working in Dunmore /Glenamaddy, Kilkerrin/Moylough, Ballygar, Ballymoe, Williamstown, Tuam, Athenry, Oranmore, Tir an Fhia, Letterfrack, Leitir Mór, Carraroe and Ballinasloe in particular, to limit water usage.

Water restrictions are already in place on Inis Oírr nightly from 11p.m to 7a.m.

Irish Water says demand for water is increasing in these areas while levels in springs and lake sources are dropping significantly.

Kate Gannon of Irish Water says everyone needs to play their part.

Meanwhile, people swimming in the sea off the Galway coast during the heatwave are being warned that Lion’s Mane jellyfish are bigger than usual this year.

This type of jellyfish is the most venomous in Irish waters and has been spotted off Blackrock in Salthill, in Barna, Rinville and Traught.

Several swimmers in Galway have already received hospital treatment for Lion’s Mane stings – with symptoms including severe headache, pain, vomiting and even cardiac arrest.