15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Alan Murphy

Alan Murphy

Galway victim tricked into buying €2200 iTunes gift card

By GBFM News
February 20, 2018

Time posted: 4:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are warning about a scam tricking people into buying iTunes gift cards.

It comes after one Galway victim was scammed out of 2 thousand, 2 hundred euro.

Two more people fell victim to the scam in Wicklow and Tipperary and were conned into buying over a thousand euro worth of the vouchers.

The scam involves people being told they owe money and in some cases being told they’re facing criminal charges.

They are then ordered to buy iTunes vouchers to pay off the debt.

Gardai are warning people not to trust anyone claiming to represent a company and to be suspicious of voicemails from people they don’t know.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Transport Minister slammed for ‘ignoring’ requests for increased Galway roads funding
February 20, 2018
Transport Minister slammed for ‘ignoring’ requests for increased Galway roads funding
February 20, 2018
Junior Agriculture minister to visit Athenry and Letterfrack
February 20, 2018
Council to take out 10 million euro loan to upgrade social housing

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
February 20, 2018
Corofin Books Place In All-Ireland Club Final – The Commentary
February 20, 2018
Post Primary Schools Ladies All-Ireland Semi-Final Details Announced
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK