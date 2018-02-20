Galway victim tricked into buying €2200 iTunes gift card

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Gardai are warning about a scam tricking people into buying iTunes gift cards.

It comes after one Galway victim was scammed out of 2 thousand, 2 hundred euro.

Two more people fell victim to the scam in Wicklow and Tipperary and were conned into buying over a thousand euro worth of the vouchers.

The scam involves people being told they owe money and in some cases being told they’re facing criminal charges.

They are then ordered to buy iTunes vouchers to pay off the debt.

Gardai are warning people not to trust anyone claiming to represent a company and to be suspicious of voicemails from people they don’t know.