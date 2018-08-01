Galway v Monaghan – most recent meetings

While Galway and Monaghan have only ever met once in championship history, the counties have met five times in the last 8 years in the National League, including in March of this year in Division 1 when Galway ran out 4 point winners in Pearse Stadium as part of a double header with the hurlers against Limerick. Monaghan’s goal was a mere consolation in injury time and the Ulster men were forced to play half the game with 14 men after the sending off of Fintan Kelly just before the break for kicking out at Gary O’Donnell. The teams that lined out in March were:

Galway: Ruairi Lavelle, Declan Kyne, Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh, Eoghan Kerin, Gary O’Donnell, Gareth Bradshaw, Cathal Sweeney, Paul Conroy (0-2), Ciaran Duggan, Johnny Heaney (0-2), Shane Walsh (0-1), Eamon Brannigan (0-1), Patrick Sweeney, Damien Comer (0-3), Barry McHugh (0-5, 5f).

Subs: Sean Armstrong (0-1) for Patrick Sweeney, Peter Cooke for Ciaran Duggan, Adrian Varley (0-2) for Shane Walsh, Sean Kelly for Gary O’Donnell, Tomas Flynn for Johnny Heaney and Frankie Burke for Barry McHugh.

Monaghan: Rory Beggan (0-1, 45′), Ryan Wylie, Kieran Duffy, Conor Boyle, Karl O’Connell, Paraic McGuirk, Vinny Corey, Kieran Hughes (1-3), Niall Kearns, Ryan McAnenspie, Neil McAdam, Fintan Kelly, Conor McManus (0-4, 3f), Jack McCarron (0-2, 1f), Micheal Bannigan.

Subs: Conor McCarthy for Jack McCarron, Dessie Ward for Micheal Bannigan, Drew Wylie for Paraic McGuirk, Darren Hughes for Neil McAdam, Owen Duffy for Vinny Corey.

Ref: Barry Cassidy (Derry)

The last 8 league meetings between the sides are:

2018: Galway 0-17 Monaghan 1-10

2014: Monaghan 0-13 Galway 0-12

2012: Galway 1-14 Monaghan 0-12

2011: Monaghan 0-19 Galway 0-14

2010: Galway 1-20 Monaghan 1-14

1996: Monaghan 1-13 Galway 0-8

1991: Galway 3-12 Monaghan 0-6

1981: Galway 1-8 Monaghan 1-8