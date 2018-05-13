GALWAY V MAYO – MATCH TRACKER

Welcome to our Sunday Sport MATCH TRACKER of the Connacht football quarter final between neighbours Galway and Mayo at McHale Park, Castlebar. Throw-in 4pm.

Thanks for your company – Gerry Murphy

FULL TIME: Galway 1-12 Mayo 0-12

70+8′ IT’S ALL OVER!!!! Galway win for the third year in a row.

70+7. Tom Flynn drives along the end line and punches a point. Three in it. Galway 1-12 Mayo 1-12

70+5′ Free for Mayo. Cillian O’Connor taps it over. Galway 1-11 Mayo 0-12

70 +4 GOOOAAALLLLLLLLL for GALWAY JOHNNY HEANEY after great team work from Ian Burke & Sean Kelly. Galway 1-11 Mayo 0-11

Cillian O’Connor gets a yellow card

Adrian Varley comes in for Barry McHugh

70+1 Kevin McLoughlin works a yard of space and levels it up. Mayo 0-11 Galway 0-11

Because of the long stoppage there will be 8 minutes of added time

68′ Andy Moran with a great chance to square the match but he misses it.

Johnny Duane comes on for Gareth Bradshaw

Space is so hard to find for forwards……this could well end in a draw!

64′ Now Mayo are guilty of kicking the ball into the Galway goalkeepers – Durkan the offender.

62′ The subs combine….Ian Burke to Sean Kelly and he fists a point. Galway 0-11 Mayo 0-10

62′ Sean Kelly comes in for Tom Flynn

61′ Down the field and substitute Cillian O’Connor pegs Galway back. Mayo 0-10 Galway 0-10

60′ Ciaran Duggan takes on a huge shot and nails it. Galway 0-10 Mayo 0-9

Ah!! Peter Cooke kick the ball into the goalies hands. That’s just too many times in this game.

57′ Corofin’s Ian Burke comes on for Sean Armstrong

55′ Andy Moran seems to push Eoghan Kerrin…..ref says ‘play on’ and Moran levels it again. Mayo 0-9 Galway 0-9

54′ Shane Walsh takes a free with left and splits the posts. Galway 0-9 Mayo 0-8

The game has become a ‘cat & mouse’ contest with both teams hanging on to the ball.

Game has restarted

Eamonn Brannigan comes in for Declan Kyne – a forward for a back!

Big delay as Mayo player being treated. Cillian O’Connor will come on for the injured Top Parsons – he gets a standing ovation as he leave the field.

42′ Shane Walsh makes up for his mistake to level it again. Mayo 0-8 Galway 0-8

41′ Shane Walsh drops another shot into the goalkeeper’s hands……Tom Parsons goes down the field and gives Matyo the lead. Mayo 0-8 Galway 0-7

39′ Keith Higgins bursts through and levels the match with a fine point. Mayo 0-7 Galway 0-7

36′ Early free for Mayo…..Kevin McLoughlin kicks it WIDE!

SECOND HALF UNDERWAY

Peter Cooke will stay on for Paul Conroy

HALF TIME: Galway 0-7 Mayo 0-6

Mayo are down to 14 but will have the aid of the breeze in the second half.

35+2′ Andy Moran kicks a beauty for Mayo. Galway 0-7 Mayo 0-6

There will be 3 minutes of added time

Mayo may have 7 wides but Galway have kicked three into the goalkeepers hands.

30′ It’s getting scrappy………as Ciaran Duggan splits the posts from a very tight angle. Galway 0-7 Mayo 0-5

28′ Diarmuid O’Connor seems to have used his elbow on Paul Conroy….Referee agrees…. RED. Mayo down to 14

27′ Shane Walsh receives a pass from Damien Comer….kick the point and Galway are back in the lead. Galway 0-6 Mayo 0-5

Declan Kyne and Jason Doherty get yellow cards. This means that the entire Galway full back line are now on yellow!

25′ We’re level in McHale park…Kevin McLoughlin from play. Galway 0-5 Mayo 0-5

22′ Galway concede yet another free. Conor Loftus strokes it over. Galway 0-5 Mayo 0-4

20′ Mayo win a free….Sean Andy gets a yellow. Conor Loftus punishes the Galway defence. Galway 0-5 Mayo 0-3

18′ Comer is at it again….this time with the left from 40 metres. Galway 0-5 Mayo 0-2

17′ Diarmuid O’Connor wriggles his way along the end line and punches Mayo’s second point. Galway 0-4 Mayo 0-2

16′ Barry McHugh is fouled 50 metres out….puts it on the ground himself and drives it between the posts. Galway 0-4 Mayo 0-1

11′ Comer fouled out near the sideline by Cris Barrett. Barry Mc Hugh with a beautiful strike adds to Galway’s lead. Galway 0-3 Mayo 0-1

Lightening start to the game but, Mayo have already kicked 4 wides

8′ Damien Comer runs at the heart of the Mayo defence….over the bar! Typical Comer! Galway 0-2 Mayo 0-1

7′ Great point from Sean Armstrong after a regal catch in the middle of the field by Ciaran Duggan. Galway 0-1 Mayo 0-1

Cillian O’Connor & Ger Cafferkey don’t start for Mayo. Jason Doherty & Chris Barrett come in.

Galway have not yet not settled here – Mayo keeping possession and most decisions are going their way early on.

4′ Phew! Eoghan Kerin get a yellow card! Could have been red.

2′ Another free in for Mayo…Sean Andy fouls Andy Moran. Kevin McLoughlin hits the post and Galway clear.

1′ Free in for Mayo. Sean Andy commits the foul. Off the hands Conor Loftus kicks the first score

4.03pm GAME ON