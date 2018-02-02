Galway v Laois – 2017 NHL Meeting

After their narrow three point win over Antrim last week, Galway will face Laois in Portlaoise Stadium Saturday night. When they last met in March of 2017, Galway came away with a 26 point win over the ‘O’Moore County’, in the home grounds of Pearse Stadium.

With 11 different scorers on the Galway side, they led 0-20 to 0-5 at half time, playing with a strong wind. With outstanding goals from Joe Canning and Conor Whelan in the second half, the Laois side found it hard to come back from Galway’s early start, finishing on a final score of 3-31 to 1-11.

Scorers for Galway: C Mannion 1-5, J Flynn 0-6 (0-4f, 0-1 65), J Canning 1-2 (1-0 pen), P Flaherty 0-5, C Whelan 1-0, C Cooney 0-3, T Monaghan 0-3, J Cooney 0-1, David Burke 0-1, P Mannion 0-1, P Killeen 0-1, A Harte 0-1, Daithi Burke 0-1, J Coen 0-1.

Starting Team:

James Skehill (Cappataggle) Paul Killeen (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry)

3. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

4. Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh) Aidan Harte (Gort)

6. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)

7. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore) Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

9. David Burke (St Thomas’) Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

11. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

12. Paul Flaherty (Abbeyknockmoy) Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

13. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell)

15. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

Substitutes:

25. Joe Canning (Portumna) for J Cooney (44)

22. Eanna Burke (St Thomas’) for Killeen (50)

26. Conor Whelan (Kinvara) for C Cooney (53)

23. Greg Lally (Gort) for P Mannion (55)

21. Matthew Keating (Turloughmore) for Monaghan (66)