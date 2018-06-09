Galway v Dublin – Match Tracker

That’s it for tonight. Thanks for your company!

On to the Leinster Senior Hurling Final in three weeks time against Kilkenny who have just beaten Wexford by a point.

What a great performance from both teams but Galway showed amazing character to eek out the win.

Referee Diarmuid Kirwin blows the full time whistle….Galway Wins by a point!

Flynn does it! Galway lead by a point….Galway 0-26 Dublin 2-19

Jason Flynn with the free….Galway 0-25 Dublin 2-19 the score at the minute

Niall Burke is pushed in the back…Free Galway…

James Madden for Dublin….His effort goes over the Bar! Teams Level AGAIN!

Four minutes of injury time to be played

We have played Thirty Six Minutes…..Yellow Card for both players….

Referee speaking to the Linesmen….Goes over to John Hanbury and Danny Suctliffe……

Bit of an incident going on here…..Few players involved….Padraig Mannion is ripping……Claims he got a belt in the shoulder….

David Burke put’s Galway in front! Great point…..Galway 0-25 Dublin 2-18

Galway get a free…It’s a long one….Jason Flynn from his own 65’…..No joy but ref throws in the ball.

Referee been called over to something….Has a word with Danny Sutcliffe and Padraig Mannion

Jason Flynn with a free from the 45’……..Teams Level again!

Jason Flynn scores his ninth point after Dublin retook the lead….Sean Moran has just given Dublin the lead again…

David Burke for Galway….Twenty five minutes gone…Teams level….

David Treacy with a free for Dublin and they take the lead….Dublin 2-16 Galway 0-21

Jason Flynn with a free and the teams are level again! Galway 0-21 Dublin 2-15

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 1

Wexford 1-18 Waterford 3-14 FT

Derry 2-14 Kildare 2-22 FT

Meath 0-19 Tyrone 2-14 AET

Limerick 3-07 Mayo 5-19 FT

Offaly 2-20 Antrim 1-15 FT

Wicklow 1-05 Cavan 2-16 FT

Westmeath 1-05 Armagh 1-11 LAT

Fourteen minutes left…..It has been an outstanding last few minutes from Dublin but Galway were asleep for those two goals…

Points are flying over….Dublin 2-15 Galway 0-20

Joseph Cooney with a superb point for Galway….Teams are level again…

Dublin get a point and are now in front! Dublin 2-13 Galway 0-18

Alan Nolan with a free…Teams are level! Galway 0-18 Dublin 2-12

Hold on…Dublin have a chance here…GOAL…..Galway lead by a point…..

Jason Flynn makes no mistake….Point Galway….0-18 to 1-11

Conor Whelan has the ball and is taken down just outside the square….Free Galway…..

Galway lead by 0-17 to 1-11….The gap down to three points…..

Uh Oh…..Dublin have the ball in the Galway net! James Skehill jumped for the ball and it went over his head and into the net!

Second Half is underway and there must have been something said in the Dublin Dressing Room…..Two points on the bounce….

David Treacy free for Dublin and the referee blows Half Time….Galway leading 0-16 to 0-9.

McBride scored the Dublin point..

Galway adds two more points through Mannion and Flynn….Galway leading 0-16 to 0-8 as we approach Half Time…

Jason Flynn with another Free and Conor Cooney again….Galway 0-14 Dublin 0-7

Padraig Mannion and Conor Whelan with two points for Galway….Galway 0-12 Dublin 0-7

Dublin responds with two points and close the gap to 0-3, Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-7

Twenty minutes gone….Galway 0-10 Dublin 0-5

Niall Burke with an effort but it goes wide.

Conor Cooney this time for Galway….The gap is now five points….

Free for Galway…Jason Flynn with the point…Galway now leading 0-9 to 0-5

Another Joseph Cooney point for Galway..Galway 0-8 Dublin 0-5

Jason Flynn collects and fires over for Galway….Fifteen minutes gone….Galway 0-7 Dublin 0-5

Jake Malone with a point for Dublin and they close the gap to a single point

Cathal Mannion point for Galway…Galway 0-6 Dublin 0-4

Dublin chance….James Skehill has a problem seeing the ball and it scrapes wide…A let off for Galway

Conor Whelan with a magnificent point….Galway 0-5 Dublin 0-2

Jason Flynn with a free and Galway now leading by 0-4 to 0-2.

McBride with a good point for Dublin….Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-2 – 7 minutes gone

Ryan gets a free for Dublin but Sean Loftus has scored a fine point. Conor Whelan follows with an outstanding point following a sublime pass. Galway 0-3 Dublin 0-1

Game is on and 27 seconds gone with Galway getting the first score…A point from Joseph Cooney…Galway 0-1 Dublin 0-0

Both Teams were named last night…

There are 4 Changes on the Galway team. Out go Johnny Glynn, who has a hamstring, Joe Canning, Adrian Tuohy and Johnny Coen, though Canning and Coen are on the bench.

Into the team come Paul Killeen at corner back, Sean Loftus at midfield, Niall Burke and Jason Flynn.

Killeen’s last start was against the Dubs in the 2017 championship opener (in which he got a Cruciate injury), while Loftus starts a championship game for the first time. Niall Burke and Jason Flynn have been impressing when coming on in the last number of games.

James Skehill Paul Killeen Daithi Burke Aidan Harte Padraic Mannion Gearoid McInerney John Hanbury Sean Loftus David Burke (Capt.) Joseph Cooney Niall Burke Cathal Mannion Conor Whelan Conor Cooney Jason Flynn

Conal Keaney and Liam Rushe have both been left out of the Dublin team.

Experienced pair Keaney and Rushe – who took up central positions in attack against the Faithful County – are rested as Fergal Whitely misses out through injury.

St Vincent’s Tomas Connolly, a younger brother of Diarmuid, Cian Boland and David Treacy freshen up the midfield and forward lines.

Dublin (Leinster SHC v Galway): Alan Nolan; Paddy Smyth, Cian O’Callaghan, Eoghan O’Donnell; Shane Barrett, Sean Moran, Chris Crummey; Rian McBride, Tomas Connolly; Jake Malone, Fiontan MacGib, Cian Boland; David Treacy, Danny Sutcliffe, Paul Ryan.

Good Evening all and welcome to Galway Bay FM’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Match Tracker