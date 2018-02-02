Galway V Donegal – 2014 NFL Meeting

Galway will meet Donegal this Sunday in Letterkenny for Round 2 of the Allianz Football League. Galway will be hoping to continue on from their fantastic win over Tyrone and overcome the Donegal side they lost to in the Allianz League of 2014.

7 points saw the difference between Galway and Donegal in February 2014, during Round 2 of the Allianz Football League. Donegal where the dominant team throughout, leading 1-06 to 0-4 at half time. In the second half, Galway posed questions of Donegal’s resolve, with Eoin Concannon sending three points over the bar. But Donegal were quick to find answers, and with subs like Paddy Mc Brearty, where soon able to pin Galway back once more with a final scoreline of 1-16 to 0-12.

Galway: M Breathnach; D O’Neill, F Hanley, J Moore; S Denvir, J Duane, P Varley (0-01); P Conroy (0-03), T Flynn; G Sice (0-02), S Armstrong (0-01, f), G Bradshaw; M Martin (0-01), E Concannon (0-03), J Kavanagh.

Subs: A Tierney for Hanley (13 mins), G O’Donnell for Denvir (33 mins), D O’Connell for Bradshaw (51 mins), D Cummins (0-01) for Martin (54 mins), D Comer for Sice (64 mins).

Donegal: P Durcan; K Lacey, N McGee, R McHugh (0-01); F McGlynn, L McLoone, A Thompson; R Kavanagh, M McElhinney; M McHugh, C Toye, O MacNiallais (0-01); C McFadden (1-04, 3fs), M Murphy (0-04, 2fs), D Molloy (0-02).

Subs: N Gallagher for Kavanagh (36 mins), P McBrearty (0-03) for Toye (43 mins), H McFadden for Molloy (49 mins), M Reilly for MacNiallais (65 mins), D Walsh (0-01) for Lacey (69 mins), L Keeney for McElhinney (70 mins).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford)