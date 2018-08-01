Galway v Clare – Championship Meetings Of The Past

Ever since their first All-Ireland Hurling Championship Meeting in 1915, Galway and Clare have now met on Sixteen occasions with their most recent the 1-30 to 1-30 AET Draw last Sunday in what has been already rated as one of the best hurling games of all time.
The records show that in Sixteen Championship (Munster and All-Ireland) games, Galway have won 5, lost 9 and drawn 2 against the Bannermen.
Galway’s First Meeting with Clare in the Championship came in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in 1915. Due to a delay in the southern province, Clare represented Munster in the All-Ireland semi-final and defeated Galway by 2-1 to 1-1 to qualify for the All-Ireland final. Cork subsequently defeated Clare in the Munster final and claimed their place in the All-Ireland decider.
Here is the report from the Irish Examiner of that Semi-Final
Galway were beaten by Clare twice before their first win that came in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship in 1961. A game won by Galway on a final score of Galway 2-13 Clare 0-7. Unfortunately, Tipperary ended Galway’s run in the Semi-Final.
The Match report of that famous win from the Cork Examiner
From there, Galway lost three in a row before their famous draw in the 1999 Quarter Final before winning again in 2003, 2009, 2011 and again in 2016 with Clare winning in 1999 (the Replay), 2002, 2007 and 2013.
Galway’s Results v Clare in the Championship (Munster And All-Ireland)
1915
All-Ireland SHC SF
Galway 1-1 Clare 2-1
1932
All-Ireland SHC SF
Galway 4-14 Clare 9-4
1961
Munster SHC QF
Galway 2-13 Clare 0-7
1965
Munster SHC QF
Galway 3-10 Clare 4-8
1967
Munster SHC SF
Galway 1-11 Clare 4-12
1995
All-Ireland SHC SF
Galway 1-13 Clare 3-12
1999
All-Ireland SHC QF
Galway 2-18 Clare 3-15 (Draw)
Galway 2-14 Clare 3-15 (Replay)
2002
All-Ireland SHC QF
Galway 0-17 Clare 1-15
2003
Hurling Qualifiers L16
Galway 1-15 Clare 2-11
2007
Hurling Qualifiers SA
Galway 0-14 Clare 2-10
2009
Hurling Qualifiers QF
Galway 2-18 Clare 1-11
2011
All-Ireland SHC Qual P2
Galway 4-25 Clare 0-20
2013
All-Ireland SHC QF
Galway 2-14 Clare 1-23
2016
All-Ireland SHC QF
Galway 2-17 Clare 0-17
2018
All-Ireland SHC SF
Galway 1-30 Clare 1-30
Galway’s record v Clare
Played 16
Won 5
Drawn 2
Lost 9