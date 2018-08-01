Galway v Clare – Championship Meetings Of The Past

Ever since their first All-Ireland Hurling Championship Meeting in 1915, Galway and Clare have now met on Sixteen occasions with their most recent the 1-30 to 1-30 AET Draw last Sunday in what has been already rated as one of the best hurling games of all time.

The records show that in Sixteen Championship (Munster and All-Ireland) games, Galway have won 5, lost 9 and drawn 2 against the Bannermen.

Galway’s First Meeting with Clare in the Championship came in the All-Ireland Semi-Final in 1915. Due to a delay in the southern province, Clare represented Munster in the All-Ireland semi-final and defeated Galway by 2-1 to 1-1 to qualify for the All-Ireland final. Cork subsequently defeated Clare in the Munster final and claimed their place in the All-Ireland decider.

Here is the report from the Irish Examiner of that Semi-Final

Galway were beaten by Clare twice before their first win that came in the Munster Senior Hurling Championship in 1961. A game won by Galway on a final score of Galway 2-13 Clare 0-7. Unfortunately, Tipperary ended Galway’s run in the Semi-Final.

The Match report of that famous win from the Cork Examiner

From there, Galway lost three in a row before their famous draw in the 1999 Quarter Final before winning again in 2003, 2009, 2011 and again in 2016 with Clare winning in 1999 (the Replay), 2002, 2007 and 2013.

Galway’s Results v Clare in the Championship (Munster And All-Ireland)

1915

All-Ireland SHC SF

Galway 1-1 Clare 2-1

1932

All-Ireland SHC SF

Galway 4-14 Clare 9-4

1961

Munster SHC QF

Galway 2-13 Clare 0-7

1965

Munster SHC QF

Galway 3-10 Clare 4-8

1967

Munster SHC SF

Galway 1-11 Clare 4-12

1995

All-Ireland SHC SF

Galway 1-13 Clare 3-12

1999

All-Ireland SHC QF

Galway 2-18 Clare 3-15 (Draw)

Galway 2-14 Clare 3-15 (Replay)

2002

All-Ireland SHC QF

Galway 0-17 Clare 1-15

2003

Hurling Qualifiers L16

Galway 1-15 Clare 2-11

2007

Hurling Qualifiers SA

Galway 0-14 Clare 2-10

2009

Hurling Qualifiers QF

Galway 2-18 Clare 1-11

2011

All-Ireland SHC Qual P2

Galway 4-25 Clare 0-20

2013

All-Ireland SHC QF

Galway 2-14 Clare 1-23

2016

All-Ireland SHC QF

Galway 2-17 Clare 0-17

2018

All-Ireland SHC SF

Galway 1-30 Clare 1-30

Galway’s record v Clare

Played 16

Won 5

Drawn 2

Lost 9