Galway University Hospital group launches online bill payment facility

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway University Hospitals have launched a new online bill payment facility.

UHG and Merlin Park University Hospital are the first hospitals outside of Dublin to provide patients with the option to pay their hospital bills online.

Galway patients can now opt to pay their bills online at Saolta.ie.

They are required to have their invoice number and their personal details to complete the payment process.

Saolta Hospital Goup plans to extend the facility to other hospitals over the next year.

Pictured are Michelle O’Malley; Sarah Fallon-Connolly and Úna O’Donnell, Patient accounts, University Hospital Galway.