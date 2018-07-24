15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Galway University Hospital group launches online bill payment facility

By GBFM News
July 24, 2018

Time posted: 5:53 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway University Hospitals have launched a new online bill payment facility.

UHG and Merlin Park University Hospital are the first hospitals outside of Dublin to provide patients with the option to pay their hospital bills online.

Galway patients can now opt to pay their bills online at Saolta.ie.

They are required to have their invoice number and their personal details to complete the payment process.

Saolta Hospital Goup plans to extend the facility to other hospitals over the next year.

 

Pictured are Michelle O’Malley; Sarah Fallon-Connolly and Úna O’Donnell, Patient accounts, University Hospital Galway.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
