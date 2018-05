Galway United made a major jump in the battle for promotion last night when goals from Eoin McCormack and Ryan Connolly gave them a 2-0 home win against League leaders UCD.

After the game Mike Rafferty spoke to Galway United Manager Shane Keegan who gave his thoughts on the win

Mike also got the reaction of Ryan Connolly

