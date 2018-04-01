Galway United v Sligo Rovers EA Sports Cup Preview

Galway United v Sligo Rovers

Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway

Monday, April 2nd. Kick-off: 5.00pm.

Galway United’s focus switches to the EA SPORTS Cup on Bank Holiday Monday when the Tribesmen host Connacht neighbours Sligo Rovers at Eamonn Deacy Park. Kick-off is at 5.00pm.

United knocked Sligo out of the competition last season at the quarter-final stage, winning on penalties after the sides finished 2-2 after extra time at the Showgrounds.

KEEGAN WANTS TO GET THE BALANCE RIGHT AGAINST SLIGO

“It’s a balancing act to a certain extent,” Keegan explained.

“We can’t shy away from the fact that the league is our priority and therefore you’ve got to keep one eye on Finn Harps on Friday night so we put ourselves in a position to go up there with a fully fit and somewhat rested squad.

“At the same time, we’re looking at the game as one that we would really like to win and one that we’re capable of winning. It’s a juggling act to come up with a starting eleven that potentially ticks both boxes for us.

“You don’t want to put out an under strength team, which could put too much pressure on some of our younger players against Premier Division opposition. “We need to get that balance right. I quite simply am not going to put out a team that I don’t feel can give us a chance of winning the game.”

TEAM NEWS

Robbie Williams (calf) is United’s only absentee for the visit of Sligo Rovers.

It is hoped that the experienced defender could return to contention for Friday’s trip to Finn Park.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Ray Matthews

Assistant 1: Trevor Conlon

Assistant 2: Christopher Campbell

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Danny Furlong – 6 Eoin McCormack – 2 Ronan Manning – 1 Conor Barry – 1

FORM

GALWAY UNITED

UCD 1-1 Galway United Galway United 3-1 Cabinteely Galway United 1-0 Cockhill Celtic Drogheda United 2-2 Galway United

Galway United 0-0 Longford Town

SLIGO ROVERS

Sligo Rovers 1-2 Waterford

Bray Wanderers 1-2 Sligo Rovers

Bohemians 2-2 Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers 0-2 Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers 1-0 Sligo Rovers

LAST MEETING

September 22nd, 2017 | Galway United 3-1 Sligo Rovers

Galway United goalscorers: Marc Ludden, Kevin Devaney and Gavan Holohan

Sligo Rovers goalscorer: Kyle Callan-McFadden