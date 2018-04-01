Galway United v Sligo Rovers EA Sports Cup Preview

Galway United v Sligo Rovers
Eamonn Deacy Park, Galway
Monday, April 2nd. Kick-off: 5.00pm.
Galway United’s focus switches to the EA SPORTS Cup on Bank Holiday Monday when the Tribesmen host Connacht neighbours Sligo Rovers at Eamonn Deacy Park. Kick-off is at 5.00pm.
United knocked Sligo out of the competition last season at the quarter-final stage, winning on penalties after the sides finished 2-2 after extra time at the Showgrounds.
KEEGAN WANTS TO GET THE BALANCE RIGHT AGAINST SLIGO
“It’s a balancing act to a certain extent,” Keegan explained.
“We can’t shy away from the fact that the league is our priority and therefore you’ve got to keep one eye on Finn Harps on Friday night so we put ourselves in a position to go up there with a fully fit and somewhat rested squad.
“At the same time, we’re looking at the game as one that we would really like to win and one that we’re capable of winning. It’s a juggling act to come up with a starting eleven that potentially ticks both boxes for us.
“You don’t want to put out an under strength team, which could put too much pressure on some of our younger players against Premier Division opposition.
“We need to get that balance right. I quite simply am not going to put out a team that I don’t feel can give us a chance of winning the game.”
TEAM NEWS
Robbie Williams (calf) is United’s only absentee for the visit of Sligo Rovers.
It is hoped that the experienced defender could return to contention for Friday’s trip to Finn Park.
MATCH OFFICIALS
Referee: Ray Matthews
Assistant 1: Trevor Conlon
Assistant 2: Christopher Campbell
GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS
Danny Furlong – 6
Eoin McCormack – 2
Ronan Manning – 1
Conor Barry – 1
FORM
GALWAY UNITED
UCD 1-1 Galway United
Galway United 3-1 Cabinteely
Galway United 1-0 Cockhill Celtic
Drogheda United 2-2 Galway United
Galway United 0-0 Longford Town
SLIGO ROVERS
Sligo Rovers 1-2 Waterford
Bray Wanderers 1-2 Sligo Rovers
Bohemians 2-2 Sligo Rovers
Sligo Rovers 0-2 Dundalk
Shamrock Rovers 1-0 Sligo Rovers
LAST MEETING
September 22nd, 2017 | Galway United 3-1 Sligo Rovers
Galway United goalscorers: Marc Ludden, Kevin Devaney and Gavan Holohan
Sligo Rovers goalscorer: Kyle Callan-McFadden