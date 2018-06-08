15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal https://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

News Break

News Break

Galway United Involved In Possible Saudi Takeover

By Sport GBFM
June 8, 2018

Time posted: 1:35 pm

Galway United are close to an audacious Saudi Arabian takeover, in what is being billed as one of the most significant developments ever in Irish football.

RTÉ Sport have reported that the FAI supports the intended takeover of the First Division club, which became fully fan-owned last season.

Subject to members’ acceptance in a vote on Monday week, United will cede majority control to the investors who have experience in running and managing football clubs. They plan to invest in youth development and have ambitions to qualify for European Competitions.

Johnny Ward broke the story and he spoke to John Mulligan

 

 

print
Over the Line with John Mulligan and Gerry Murphy, Podcasts, Sport, Sport Podcast
Educate Together to apply to government to run Galway’s newest second level school which is to be located in either the city or Oranmore
June 8, 2018
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Friday June 8th 2018
June 8, 2018
Sport Ireland Publishes 2017 SPEAK Report
June 8, 2018
Cumann Na mBunscol County Hurling Finals – Thursday June 14th

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

June 8, 2018
Educate Together to apply to government to run Galway’s newest second level school which is to be located in either the city or Oranmore
June 8, 2018
Salthill holiday apartments to revert to private residential use

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline