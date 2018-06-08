Galway United Involved In Possible Saudi Takeover

Galway United are close to an audacious Saudi Arabian takeover, in what is being billed as one of the most significant developments ever in Irish football.

RTÉ Sport have reported that the FAI supports the intended takeover of the First Division club, which became fully fan-owned last season.

Subject to members’ acceptance in a vote on Monday week, United will cede majority control to the investors who have experience in running and managing football clubs. They plan to invest in youth development and have ambitions to qualify for European Competitions.

Johnny Ward broke the story and he spoke to John Mulligan