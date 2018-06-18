The Galway United Friends Co-Op have voted to cede Majority Control of the club to Saudi investors. Members voted with a clear majority at tonight’s meeting at the Connacht Hotel with 68 members voting in favour, 10 against and one abstention.
It’s understood that an initial investment of €500,000 will be paid into the club within days with further investment promised towards the development of the club’s underage infrastructure, the youth academy and the development of a dedicated training facility.
In a statement released to the media tonight, the statement reads…
“Galway United FC is 100% owned by the Galway United Friends Co-operative and at the Special General Meeting (SGM) this evening (Monday, June 18th, 2018) members voted in support of the motion to accept the offer by a third party to take a majority shareholding in the club. As a result of this decision, the board will now continue discussions with the investors.”