The Galway United Friends Co-Op have voted to cede Majority Control of the club to Saudi investors. Members voted with a clear majority at tonight’s meeting at the Connacht Hotel with 68 members voting in favour, 10 against and one abstention.

The Co-Operative, a group of less than 100 fans, will now cede majority interest to the Saudi duo of Abdulrahman Al Nemer and Mohammed Al Ruwaite through their company Sport Link for Sport Marketing.

It’s understood that an initial investment of €500,000 will be paid into the club within days with further investment promised towards the development of the club’s underage infrastructure, the youth academy and the development of a dedicated training facility.

In a statement released to the media tonight, the statement reads…

“Galway United FC is 100% owned by the Galway United Friends Co-operative and at the Special General Meeting (SGM) this evening (Monday, June 18th, 2018) members voted in support of the motion to accept the offer by a third party to take a majority shareholding in the club. As a result of this decision, the board will now continue discussions with the investors.”